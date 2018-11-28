Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

