KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.63

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 1372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Gary J. Roberts bought 83,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $2,606,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Collins bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.56 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

