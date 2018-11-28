KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 45.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the second quarter valued at about $10,204,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 195.5% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 38,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 40.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA-Tencor news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $75,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lorig sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total transaction of $298,941.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $3,310,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $96.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 93.99%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.54.

KLA-Tencor Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

