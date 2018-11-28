KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 187.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 905.7% in the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 41.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $96.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 93.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

In related news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $302,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $59,243.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,114 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/kla-tencor-corp-klac-holdings-lifted-by-dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale.html.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.