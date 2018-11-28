Kirkland’s (KIRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kirkland’s has lagged the industry in the past three months, thanks to dismal gross margins and higher operating expenses. In fact, the company has been witnessing persistent rise in store occupancy and central distribution expenses, along with higher inbound and outbound freight costs. These headwinds were persistent in second-quarter fiscal 2018, wherein comps declined due to lower store traffic and lack of relevant product assortments. Persistence of such hurdles keeps the company’s profitability at risk. Nonetheless, Kirkland’s constant store additions and a solid e-commerce business are major drivers. These factors fueled the company’s sales in the second quarter, wherein e-commerce rose 15%. Speaking of e-commerce, the company’s third-party drop-ship strategy has been yielding. Further, management is on track with improving omni-channel and supply chain offerings along with plans to open new stores.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KIRK. ValuEngine cut Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on Kirkland’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

KIRK traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,420. The stock has a market cap of $141.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.13. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $13.48.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.55 million. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland’s will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 718.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the third quarter valued at about $599,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland's Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

