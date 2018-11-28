Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in Graco Inc. (GGG)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Graco were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Graco by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson set a $49.00 price objective on Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $415.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.62 million. Graco had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 18.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were issued a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 37.06%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in Graco Inc. (GGG)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/keybank-national-association-oh-raises-holdings-in-graco-inc-ggg.html.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.