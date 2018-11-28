Kara Hamilton Sells 5,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) VP Kara Hamilton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $113,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kara Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 30th, Kara Hamilton sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $693,000.00.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Smartsheet to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Smartsheet to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Smartsheet to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $246,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

