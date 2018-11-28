Kansas City Southern (KSU) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KSU. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.64.
Shares of KSU stock opened at $100.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $120.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.82.
In other news, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,286.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
