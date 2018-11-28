Kansas City Southern (KSU) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KSU. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.64.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU stock opened at $100.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $120.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,286.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.