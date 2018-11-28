JVL Advisors L.L.C. Has $5.36 Million Stake in Jones Energy Inc (JONE)

JVL Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,974,918 shares during the quarter. Jones Energy accounts for approximately 3.5% of JVL Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. JVL Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.17% of Jones Energy worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Energy in the third quarter valued at $194,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on Jones Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of Jones Energy stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.09. Jones Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($6.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.43) by ($0.34). Jones Energy had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Energy Inc will post -26.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Energy

Jones Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas.

