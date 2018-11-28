Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPUS stock opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $75.76.

WARNING: “JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (JPUS) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/jpmorgan-diversified-return-us-equity-etf-jpus-holdings-boosted-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.