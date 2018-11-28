JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake Increased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,054,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,079,128,000 after buying an additional 1,627,006 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,009,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,582,000 after purchasing an additional 270,508 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,199,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,010,000 after purchasing an additional 481,210 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,020,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,149,000 after purchasing an additional 169,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,430,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $97.97 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The company has a market capitalization of $374.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake Increased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-stake-increased-by-first-allied-advisory-services-inc.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.