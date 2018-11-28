JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $38.63 Million Position in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 215.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 611,501 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $38,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Southern Copper by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Southern Copper by 434.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,091,000 after buying an additional 372,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,039,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,707,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 319.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,258,000 after buying an additional 3,500,463 shares in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price target on Southern Copper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Santander downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.67. Southern Copper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 14.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

