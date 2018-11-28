JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $35.71 Million Stake in Sonic Co. (SONC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) by 361.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 645,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.31% of Sonic worth $35,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sonic by 984.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 64,167 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,365,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Sonic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,478,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Sonic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Sonic by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SONC. Citigroup lowered shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Sonic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sonic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Shares of SONC stock opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. Sonic Co. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Sonic had a net margin of 16.81% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 40.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John H. Budd III sold 89,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $3,855,970.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,490.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carolyn C. Cummins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $108,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Company Profile

Sonic Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a chain of drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated 3,606 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, including 3,427 Drive-Ins owned and operated by franchisees; and 179 Drive-Ins owned and operated by the company.

