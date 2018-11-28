Joulecoin Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges (XJO)

Joulecoin (CURRENCY:XJO) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 28th. Joulecoin has a market capitalization of $111,955.00 and approximately $138.00 worth of Joulecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joulecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Joulecoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00016862 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00052960 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin Profile

Joulecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 22nd, 2013. Joulecoin’s total supply is 37,274,951 coins. The official website for Joulecoin is www.jouleco.in . Joulecoin’s official Twitter account is @JouleCoin

Joulecoin Coin Trading

Joulecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joulecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joulecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joulecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

