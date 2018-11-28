Johnson Service Group (JSG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $112.00

Johnson Service Group plc (LON:JSG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 113.60 ($1.48), with a volume of 194793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.20 ($1.52).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services for the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets.

