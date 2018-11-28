Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,509,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 68,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Johnson Controls International worth $52,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 58,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 133,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,485,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 151,815 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.9% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.4% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

