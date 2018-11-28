Johnson Controls International (JCI) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.11

Press coverage about Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Johnson Controls International earned a news sentiment score of 2.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the auto parts company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Johnson Controls International’s ranking:

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

JCI opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

