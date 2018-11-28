Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Director John C. Goff purchased 51,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $186,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MCF stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $7.32.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCF shares. Johnson Rice downgraded Contango Oil & Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Contango Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

WARNING: “John C. Goff Buys 51,500 Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/john-c-goff-buys-51500-shares-of-contango-oil-gas-mcf-stock.html.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 33.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 899,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 106.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,082 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 149,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 8.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,883,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 147,161 shares in the last quarter.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.