John A. Couri Sells 9,000 Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) Stock

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Director John A. Couri sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $324,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,412.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $39.26.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.26 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

CHEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 target price on Chefs’ Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.8% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth $212,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth $4,344,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “John A. Couri Sells 9,000 Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/john-a-couri-sells-9000-shares-of-chefs-warehouse-inc-chef-stock.html.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.