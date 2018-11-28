JinkoSolar (JKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.81, Morningstar.com reports. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $303.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 35.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 26,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 90.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on JinkoSolar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

