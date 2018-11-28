Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 666.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,258 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navigant Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Navigant Consulting by 31.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 174,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Navigant Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,410,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Navigant Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,072,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCI. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigant Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $30.00 price target on shares of Navigant Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

In related news, EVP Lee A. Spirer sold 19,800 shares of Navigant Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $476,784.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,699.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen R. Lieberman sold 3,000 shares of Navigant Consulting stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,155.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

NCI stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $25.85.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $171.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.35%.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

