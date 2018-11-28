Jennison Associates LLC Takes $648,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $83,230,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $55,821,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Paychex by 610.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 538,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,668,000 after buying an additional 462,838 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,339,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 4,317.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 367,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 359,449 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $862.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $3,472,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,493.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/jennison-associates-llc-takes-648000-position-in-paychex-inc-payx.html.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.