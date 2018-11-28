Jennison Associates LLC Takes $648,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $83,230,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $55,821,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Paychex by 610.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 538,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,668,000 after buying an additional 462,838 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,339,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 4,317.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 367,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 359,449 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.84%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.
In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $3,472,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,493.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
See Also: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.