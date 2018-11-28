Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,643 ($21.47).

HIK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,815.71 ($23.73).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,767.50 ($23.10) on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 814.20 ($10.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,346 ($30.65).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.