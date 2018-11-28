JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Director University Yale Sells 126,000 Shares of Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director University Yale sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $5,003,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

University Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

On Friday, November 23rd, University Yale sold 51,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $2,039,490.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, University Yale sold 100,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $4,019,000.00.

NYSE JBGS opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after buying an additional 1,573,860 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2,097.8% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 947,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,551,000 after buying an additional 904,306 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth about $13,659,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,790,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/jbg-smith-properties-jbgs-director-university-yale-sells-126000-shares-of-stock.html.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.