Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) CFO Matthew P. Young Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CFO Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $130.15 and a 52 week high of $184.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $469.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 49,935 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 38,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) CFO Matthew P. Young Sells 700 Shares of Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/jazz-pharmaceuticals-plc-jazz-cfo-matthew-p-young-sells-700-shares-of-stock.html.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.