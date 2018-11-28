Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,672 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $85,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3,884.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 909.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Marks acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/janus-henderson-group-plc-raises-holdings-in-schlumberger-limited-slb.html.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.