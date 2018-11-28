Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276,519 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.41% of Trade Desk worth $91,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 235.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 136.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Nomura increased their target price on Trade Desk from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Trade Desk to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $129.43 on Wednesday. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 3.16.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 30,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $4,272,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,684,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert David Perdue sold 902 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $136,643.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,147,412.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,736 shares of company stock valued at $81,872,563. 23.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

