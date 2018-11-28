Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,712,000. Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,271,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,982,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOX. ValuEngine cut shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th.

Twenty-First Century Fox stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.15. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

