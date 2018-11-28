Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,656,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,548,000 after purchasing an additional 180,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 167.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,632,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,179 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 7.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,022,000 after purchasing an additional 209,562 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 7.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,348,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,663,000 after purchasing an additional 156,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Henry Schein by 0.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,058,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.41.

Shares of HSIC opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.56 and a twelve month high of $90.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

