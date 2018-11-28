Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (PTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Macquarie lowered PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of PetroChina in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.90.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $85.02.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.35 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 2.35%. Equities research analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 12th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.63%.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

