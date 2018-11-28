Jaguar Financial (JFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Jaguar Financial Corp (CVE:JFC) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

About Jaguar Financial (CVE:JFC)

Jaguar Financial Corporation is a private equity firm that invests in undervalued, underappreciated companies and small capitalization companies. The firm is generally agnostic about the industries. Jaguar Financial Corporation was founded in 1956 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

