Jack W. Conner Purchases 1,755 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jack W. Conner acquired 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $24,921.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,256.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HTBK opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $621.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTBK shares. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,449,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,465,000 after purchasing an additional 74,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,144,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,003,000 after purchasing an additional 101,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 40,494 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,540,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 149,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 7.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 844,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

