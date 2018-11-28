J.W. Mays (MAYS) and Elbit Imaging (EMITF) Financial Comparison

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) and Elbit Imaging (NASDAQ:EMITF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of J.W. Mays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Elbit Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of J.W. Mays shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.4% of Elbit Imaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for J.W. Mays and Elbit Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J.W. Mays 0 0 0 0 N/A Elbit Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

J.W. Mays has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elbit Imaging has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares J.W. Mays and Elbit Imaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.W. Mays $19.30 million 4.12 $2.97 million N/A N/A Elbit Imaging $225.79 million 0.07 -$97.50 million N/A N/A

J.W. Mays has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elbit Imaging.

Profitability

This table compares J.W. Mays and Elbit Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.W. Mays 15.39% 1.15% 0.92% Elbit Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Summary

J.W. Mays beats Elbit Imaging on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in medical industries and plots sale businesses in India, and Central and Eastern Europe. It is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems, including magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings; and products designated for certain cancer diseases. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

