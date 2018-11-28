J M Smucker (SJM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.91 billion.J M Smucker also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.00-8.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J M Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded J M Smucker from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.09.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $109.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. J M Smucker has a 12 month low of $96.13 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

