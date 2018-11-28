J M Smucker (SJM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. J M Smucker updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.00-8.20 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $8.00-8.20 EPS.

NYSE:SJM opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.17. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $96.13 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.09.

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

