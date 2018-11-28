J.Jill (JILL) Issues Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $166.031-169.805 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.78 million.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of J.Jill from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J.Jill from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of J.Jill from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.Jill stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of J.Jill worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

