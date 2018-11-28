J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,610 shares of the department store operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in J C Penney were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in J C Penney during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in J C Penney during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in J C Penney by 132.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,228 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in J C Penney during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in J C Penney by 36.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,600 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get J C Penney alerts:

JCP opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. J C Penney Company Inc has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.97.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JCP. Argus cut J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on J C Penney from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J C Penney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 target price on J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. J C Penney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/j-c-penney-company-inc-jcp-position-boosted-by-commonwealth-bank-of-australia.html.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP).

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.