iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 118,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $121.08 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.56.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/ishares-russell-1000-value-etf-iwd-shares-sold-by-logan-capital-management-inc.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.