iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Stake Lowered by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.36. 7,909,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,612,213. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

