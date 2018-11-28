iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,081 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 197.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,672,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406,554 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,793,000. Natixis grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3,360.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,026,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,529 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5,193.4% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 926,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,288,000 after acquiring an additional 908,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 177.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 378,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 864,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/ishares-msci-brazil-etf-ewz-shares-bought-by-banco-santander-s-a.html.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.