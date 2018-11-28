iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is Diversified Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 854,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $75,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 106,306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,840,000 after buying an additional 288,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

