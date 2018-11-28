iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) Stake Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 346,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,277,000 after acquiring an additional 41,167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,626,000 after acquiring an additional 314,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,869,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,952,000 after acquiring an additional 388,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,391,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,551 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

