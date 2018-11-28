iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (IAT) Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (BMV:IAT) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,719 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. were worth $27,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAT. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000.

Shares of IAT opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. has a 52-week low of $722.70 and a 52-week high of $1,007.01.

