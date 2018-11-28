Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 642.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,273,000 after buying an additional 846,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 713,300 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,459,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,055,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,804,000 after acquiring an additional 526,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 708,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after acquiring an additional 439,800 shares during the period.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Argus set a $80.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

In related news, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $979,005.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,675,368.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,530.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/ironwood-investment-management-llc-sells-1278-shares-of-williams-sonoma-inc-wsm.html.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.