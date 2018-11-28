Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Research Coverage Started at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS stock opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 7.99. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.00 and a beta of 2.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $619,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brett P. Monia sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB Biotech AG grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 8,666,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,126,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,054,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,965,000 after buying an additional 124,233 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 322,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,367,000 after buying an additional 53,503 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.