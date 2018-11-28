ION Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,217.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and $16,217.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00006214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 27,310,057 coins and its circulating supply is 21,410,057 coins. ION’s official message board is ion.community . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

