Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) Position Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $2,430,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 33.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,325,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,555,000 after purchasing an additional 329,700 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 41.7% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,375,000 after purchasing an additional 349,200 shares in the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 37.5% during the second quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 15.3% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 342,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares in the last quarter.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.03.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.18 million. Invitation Homes had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 1,309,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $30,846,943.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,101.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

