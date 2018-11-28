Investors Sell Shares of Texas Instruments (TXN) on Strength (TXN)

Traders sold shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $80.89 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $195.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $115.00 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Texas Instruments had the 19th highest net out-flow for the day. Texas Instruments traded up $1.98 for the day and closed at $98.26

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.96%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 20th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Martin S. Craighead purchased 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 195.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,524,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,175,968,000 after acquiring an additional 807,808 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,941,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,490,000 after acquiring an additional 642,841 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,581,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,536,000 after acquiring an additional 72,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

