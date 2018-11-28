Investors Buy Shares of Verizon Communications (VZ) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $253.23 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $164.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $88.63 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Verizon Communications had the highest net in-flow for the day. Verizon Communications traded down ($0.59) for the day and closed at $60.06

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $244.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 48,315 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 711,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,030,000 after buying an additional 206,600 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/investors-buy-shares-of-verizon-communications-vz-on-weakness-2.html.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.