Investors Buy Shares of OGE Energy (OGE) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $13.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $8.85 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $5.11 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, OGE Energy had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. OGE Energy traded down ($0.15) for the day and closed at $39.11

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. ValuEngine raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on OGE Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $698.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

In other news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $154,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,617.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Gifford Fong Associates bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $141,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Buy Shares of OGE Energy (OGE) on Weakness” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/investors-buy-shares-of-oge-energy-oge-on-weakness.html.

OGE Energy Company Profile (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.